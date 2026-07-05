Justin Jason Athanaze
bowler
|Full name:
|Justin Jason Athanaze
|Nationality:
|Trinidad and Tobago
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|25
|36
|21
|Innings
|41
|33
|20
|Overs
|694.5
|253.0
|68.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|166
|26
|1
|Runs
|1833
|1005
|431
|Wickets
|55
|32
|17
|Avg
|33.32
|31.4
|25.35
|SR
|75.8
|47.43
|24.11
|Eco
|2.63
|3.97
|6.3
|BB
|7
|3
|3
|4w
|2
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|25
|36
|21
|Innings
|45
|32
|18
|Not outs
|4
|8
|4
|Runs
|502
|456
|225
|Balls Faced
|0
|0
|181
|Avg
|12.24
|19
|16.07
|SR
|0
|0
|124.3
|Fours
|0
|0
|8
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|16
|Highest
|42
|47
|34
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0