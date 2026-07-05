Justin Jason Athanaze

Justin Jason Athanaze

bowler

Full name:Justin Jason Athanaze
Nationality:Trinidad and Tobago
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Empire Nation

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches253621
Innings413320
Overs694.5253.068.2
Balls---
Maidens166261
Runs18331005431
Wickets553217
Avg33.3231.425.35
SR75.847.4324.11
Eco2.633.976.3
BB733
4w200
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches253621
Innings453218
Not outs484
Runs502456225
Balls Faced00181
Avg12.241916.07
SR00124.3
Fours008
Fifties000
Sixies0016
Highest424734
Hundreds000

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