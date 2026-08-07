Karkir Taye
bowler
|Full name:
|Karkir Taye
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|4
|Innings
|7
|5
|4
|Overs
|107.1
|27.0
|8.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|14
|0
|0
|Runs
|446
|242
|93
|Wickets
|12
|4
|0
|Avg
|37.16
|60.5
|0
|SR
|53.58
|40.5
|0
|Eco
|4.16
|8.96
|11.62
|BB
|7
|2
|0
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|4
|Innings
|8
|3
|2
|Not outs
|3
|1
|2
|Runs
|47
|18
|15
|Balls Faced
|111
|41
|13
|Avg
|9.4
|9
|0
|SR
|42.34
|43.9
|115.38
|Fours
|9
|1
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|Highest
|14
|17
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0