Karkir Taye

Karkir Taye

bowler

Full name:Karkir Taye

Teams

2024 Teams

Kameng Strikers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches554
Innings754
Overs107.127.08.0
Balls---
Maidens1400
Runs44624293
Wickets1240
Avg37.1660.50
SR53.5840.50
Eco4.168.9611.62
BB720
4w100
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches554
Innings832
Not outs312
Runs471815
Balls Faced1114113
Avg9.490
SR42.3443.9115.38
Fours912
Fifties000
Sixies010
Highest14177
Hundreds000

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