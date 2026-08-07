Kenton Jarvis Young

Kenton Jarvis Young

wicket keeper

Full name:Kenton Jarvis Young
Nationality:Belize

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings44
Overs13.013.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs109109
Wickets33
Avg36.3336.33
SR2626
Eco8.388.38
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings99
Not outs22
Runs156156
Balls Faced151151
Avg22.2822.28
SR103.31103.31
Fours1515
Fifties00
Sixies44
Highest4444
Hundreds00