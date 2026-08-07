Kenton Jarvis Young
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Kenton Jarvis Young
|Nationality:
|Belize
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|13.0
|13.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|109
|109
|Wickets
|3
|3
|Avg
|36.33
|36.33
|SR
|26
|26
|Eco
|8.38
|8.38
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|9
|9
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|156
|156
|Balls Faced
|151
|151
|Avg
|22.28
|22.28
|SR
|103.31
|103.31
|Fours
|15
|15
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|4
|Highest
|44
|44
|Hundreds
|0
|0