Kunal Joshi

Kunal Joshi

batsman

Full name:Kunal Joshi
Nationality:Austria
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Indian Cc Vienna

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings55
Not outs22
Runs6262
Balls Faced6969
Avg20.6620.66
SR89.8589.85
Fours44
Fifties00
Sixies22
Highest3232
Hundreds00

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