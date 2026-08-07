Lourenco Aifredo Simango
bowler
|Full name:
|Lourenco Aifredo Simango
|Nationality:
|Mozambique
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|23
|23
|Innings
|20
|20
|Overs
|49.3
|49.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|3
|Runs
|333
|333
|Wickets
|18
|18
|Avg
|18.5
|18.5
|SR
|16.5
|16.5
|Eco
|6.72
|6.72
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|23
|23
|Innings
|13
|13
|Not outs
|7
|7
|Runs
|74
|74
|Balls Faced
|101
|101
|Avg
|12.33
|12.33
|SR
|73.26
|73.26
|Fours
|8
|8
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|18
|18
|Hundreds
|0
|0