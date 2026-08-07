Lourenco Aifredo Simango

Lourenco Aifredo Simango

bowler

Full name:Lourenco Aifredo Simango
Nationality:Mozambique

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2323
Innings2020
Overs49.349.3
Balls--
Maidens33
Runs333333
Wickets1818
Avg18.518.5
SR16.516.5
Eco6.726.72
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2323
Innings1313
Not outs77
Runs7474
Balls Faced101101
Avg12.3312.33
SR73.2673.26
Fours88
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest1818
Hundreds00