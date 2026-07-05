Mallika Pushpangani Mahadewa Pathirannehelage

Mallika Pushpangani Mahadewa Pathirannehelage

all rounder

Full name:Mallika Pushpangani Mahadewa Pathirannehelage
Nationality:Austria

Teams

2023 Teams

Austria Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20i
Matches27
Innings27
Overs101.5
Balls-
Maidens1
Runs522
Wickets29
Avg18
SR21.06
Eco5.12
BB5
4w0
5w1
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20i
Matches27
Innings26
Not outs6
Runs274
Balls Faced339
Avg13.7
SR80.82
Fours25
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest49
Hundreds0

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