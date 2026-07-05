Mallika Pushpangani Mahadewa Pathirannehelage
all rounder
|Full name:
|Mallika Pushpangani Mahadewa Pathirannehelage
|Nationality:
|Austria
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|27
|Overs
|101.5
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|1
|Runs
|522
|Wickets
|29
|Avg
|18
|SR
|21.06
|Eco
|5.12
|BB
|5
|4w
|0
|5w
|1
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|26
|Not outs
|6
|Runs
|274
|Balls Faced
|339
|Avg
|13.7
|SR
|80.82
|Fours
|25
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|49
|Hundreds
|0