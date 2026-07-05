Manyala Pranith
batsman
|Full name:
|Manyala Pranith
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|4
|2
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|4
|2
|Innings
|6
|4
|2
|Not outs
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|108
|14
|114
|Balls Faced
|213
|40
|60
|Avg
|21.6
|3.5
|57
|SR
|50.7
|35
|190
|Fours
|15
|1
|11
|Fifties
|1
|0
|1
|Sixies
|0
|0
|8
|Highest
|63
|7
|71
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0