Manyala Pranith

Manyala Pranith

batsman

Full name:Manyala Pranith
Nationality:India

Teams

2024 Teams

Coastal Riders

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches342
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches342
Innings642
Not outs100
Runs10814114
Balls Faced2134060
Avg21.63.557
SR50.735190
Fours15111
Fifties101
Sixies008
Highest63771
Hundreds000

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