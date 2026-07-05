Md Fakhrul Hussain Mohan

Md Fakhrul Hussain Mohan

bowler

Full name:Md Fakhrul Hussain Mohan
Nationality:Portugal

Teams

2023 Teams

Gorkha Xi Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings88
Overs23.023.0
Balls--
Maidens33
Runs165165
Wickets33
Avg5555
SR4646
Eco7.177.17
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings44
Not outs22
Runs1919
Balls Faced1616
Avg9.59.5
SR118.75118.75
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies22
Highest1111
Hundreds00

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