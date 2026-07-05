Md Fakhrul Hussain Mohan
bowler
|Full name:
|Md Fakhrul Hussain Mohan
|Nationality:
|Portugal
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|8
|8
|Overs
|23.0
|23.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|3
|Runs
|165
|165
|Wickets
|3
|3
|Avg
|55
|55
|SR
|46
|46
|Eco
|7.17
|7.17
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|19
|19
|Balls Faced
|16
|16
|Avg
|9.5
|9.5
|SR
|118.75
|118.75
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|11
|11
|Hundreds
|0
|0