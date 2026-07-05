Mervin Matthew

Mervin Matthew

bowler

Full name:Mervin Matthew
Nationality:Trinidad and Tobago
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Barana Aute Warriors

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches473817
Innings843817
Overs1117.3266.355.0
Balls---
Maidens340200
Runs24651167412
Wickets1215117
Avg20.3722.8824.23
SR55.4131.3519.41
Eco2.24.377.49
BB643
4w420
5w400
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches473817
Innings752711
Not outs1972
Runs81121270
Balls Faced0057
Avg14.4810.67.77
SR00122.8
Fours006
Fifties100
Sixies003
Highest733127
Hundreds000

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