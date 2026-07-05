Mervin Matthew
bowler
|Full name:
|Mervin Matthew
|Nationality:
|Trinidad and Tobago
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|47
|38
|17
|Innings
|84
|38
|17
|Overs
|1117.3
|266.3
|55.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|340
|20
|0
|Runs
|2465
|1167
|412
|Wickets
|121
|51
|17
|Avg
|20.37
|22.88
|24.23
|SR
|55.41
|31.35
|19.41
|Eco
|2.2
|4.37
|7.49
|BB
|6
|4
|3
|4w
|4
|2
|0
|5w
|4
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|47
|38
|17
|Innings
|75
|27
|11
|Not outs
|19
|7
|2
|Runs
|811
|212
|70
|Balls Faced
|0
|0
|57
|Avg
|14.48
|10.6
|7.77
|SR
|0
|0
|122.8
|Fours
|0
|0
|6
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|3
|Highest
|73
|31
|27
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0