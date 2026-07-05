Mian Shahid Mehmood
batsman
|Full name:
|Mian Shahid Mehmood
|Nationality:
|Portugal
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|7
|7
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|61
|61
|Balls Faced
|69
|69
|Avg
|8.71
|8.71
|SR
|88.4
|88.4
|Fours
|4
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|16
|16
|Hundreds
|0
|0