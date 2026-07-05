Mian Shahid Mehmood

Mian Shahid Mehmood

batsman

Full name:Mian Shahid Mehmood
Nationality:Portugal

Teams

2023 Teams

Malo Cc Vilamoura

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings77
Not outs00
Runs6161
Balls Faced6969
Avg8.718.71
SR88.488.4
Fours44
Fifties00
Sixies22
Highest1616
Hundreds00

Another Players

Ali, Saim

Ali, Saim

Ali, Sadaqat

Ali, Sadaqat

Aziz, Shan

Aziz, Shan

Ali, Zafar

Ali, Zafar

Bhatti, Geoarge

Bhatti, Geoarge

Rizwan, Muhammad

Rizwan, Muhammad

Shah, Zulfiqar

Shah, Zulfiqar

Ali, Amir

Ali, Amir

Mushtaq, Faisal

Mushtaq, Faisal

Adnan, Muhammed

Adnan, Muhammed