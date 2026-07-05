Mirza Ahsan

Mirza Ahsan

batsman

Full name:Mirza Ahsan
Nationality:Austria

Teams

2023 Teams

Austria

Austrian Cricket Tigers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3131
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3131
Innings2626
Not outs55
Runs431431
Balls Faced264264
Avg20.5220.52
SR163.25163.25
Fours3131
Fifties44
Sixies2525
Highest6969
Hundreds00

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