Mirza Ahsan
batsman
|Full name:
|Mirza Ahsan
|Nationality:
|Austria
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|31
|31
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|31
|31
|Innings
|26
|26
|Not outs
|5
|5
|Runs
|431
|431
|Balls Faced
|264
|264
|Avg
|20.52
|20.52
|SR
|163.25
|163.25
|Fours
|31
|31
|Fifties
|4
|4
|Sixies
|25
|25
|Highest
|69
|69
|Hundreds
|0
|0