Mohamed Farveez Maharoof

Mohamed Farveez Maharoof

all rounder

Full name:Mohamed Farveez Maharoof
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Patna Warriors

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches22109811123099
Innings35105817421192
Overs490.0773.227.01892.51490.2302.4
Balls------
Maidens107500386941
Runs16313789199587171352213
Wickets25135718225994
Avg65.2428.0628.4232.2527.5423.54
SR117.634.3723.1462.434.5219.31
Eco3.324.897.373.14.787.31
BB562863
4w140770
5w020240
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches22109811123099
Innings3475516417073
Not outs4181183720
Runs55611133337553315948
Balls Faced140412944372014031804
Avg18.5319.528.2525.7124.9217.88
SR39.686.0176.7452.1482.23117.91
Fours6789040325566
Fifties32015121
Sixies3251567337
Highest72691311811255
Hundreds000720

Another Players

Anant, Rajinder

Anant, Rajinder

Mpofu, Chris

Mpofu, Chris

Uthappa, Robin

Uthappa, Robin

Singh, Hari

Singh, Hari

Narvekar, Dhiraj

Narvekar, Dhiraj

Mehta, Kapil

Mehta, Kapil

Khan, Kalim

Khan, Kalim

Mithun, Abhimanyu

Mithun, Abhimanyu

Clarke, Rikki

Clarke, Rikki

Rathi, Vineet

Rathi, Vineet