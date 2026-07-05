Mohamed Farveez Maharoof
all rounder
|Full name:
|Mohamed Farveez Maharoof
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|22
|109
|8
|111
|230
|99
|Innings
|35
|105
|8
|174
|211
|92
|Overs
|490.0
|773.2
|27.0
|1892.5
|1490.2
|302.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|107
|50
|0
|386
|94
|1
|Runs
|1631
|3789
|199
|5871
|7135
|2213
|Wickets
|25
|135
|7
|182
|259
|94
|Avg
|65.24
|28.06
|28.42
|32.25
|27.54
|23.54
|SR
|117.6
|34.37
|23.14
|62.4
|34.52
|19.31
|Eco
|3.32
|4.89
|7.37
|3.1
|4.78
|7.31
|BB
|5
|6
|2
|8
|6
|3
|4w
|1
|4
|0
|7
|7
|0
|5w
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|22
|109
|8
|111
|230
|99
|Innings
|34
|75
|5
|164
|170
|73
|Not outs
|4
|18
|1
|18
|37
|20
|Runs
|556
|1113
|33
|3755
|3315
|948
|Balls Faced
|1404
|1294
|43
|7201
|4031
|804
|Avg
|18.53
|19.52
|8.25
|25.71
|24.92
|17.88
|SR
|39.6
|86.01
|76.74
|52.14
|82.23
|117.91
|Fours
|67
|89
|0
|403
|255
|66
|Fifties
|3
|2
|0
|15
|12
|1
|Sixies
|3
|25
|1
|56
|73
|37
|Highest
|72
|69
|13
|118
|112
|55
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2
|0