Christopher Bobby Mpofu
bowler
|Full name:
|Christopher Bobby Mpofu
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|84
|32
|111
|189
|89
|Innings
|23
|83
|32
|187
|186
|88
|Overs
|414.5
|660.0
|115.4
|2902.4
|1460.3
|315.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|86
|41
|0
|646
|107
|5
|Runs
|1392
|3581
|1035
|8930
|7097
|2432
|Wickets
|29
|93
|33
|295
|243
|94
|Avg
|48
|38.5
|31.36
|30.27
|29.2
|25.87
|SR
|85.82
|42.58
|21.03
|59.03
|36.06
|20.1
|Eco
|3.35
|5.42
|8.94
|3.07
|4.85
|7.72
|BB
|5
|6
|4
|11
|6
|4
|4w
|2
|2
|1
|8
|6
|2
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|12
|3
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|84
|32
|111
|189
|89
|Innings
|28
|41
|11
|173
|96
|36
|Not outs
|10
|21
|7
|48
|43
|20
|Runs
|105
|57
|35
|1250
|428
|147
|Balls Faced
|249
|210
|43
|3718
|920
|178
|Avg
|5.83
|2.85
|8.75
|10
|8.07
|9.18
|SR
|42.16
|27.14
|81.39
|33.62
|46.52
|82.58
|Fours
|7
|1
|3
|0
|25
|9
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|5
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Highest
|33
|9
|17
|57
|41
|27
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0