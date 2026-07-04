Christopher Bobby Mpofu

Christopher Bobby Mpofu

bowler

Full name:Christopher Bobby Mpofu
Nationality:Zimbabwe

Teams

2026 Teams

Tuskers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches15843211118989
Innings23833218718688
Overs414.5660.0115.42902.41460.3315.0
Balls------
Maidens864106461075
Runs139235811035893070972432
Wickets29933329524394
Avg4838.531.3630.2729.225.87
SR85.8242.5821.0359.0336.0620.1
Eco3.355.428.943.074.857.72
BB5641164
4w221862
5w0101230
10w000100

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches15843211118989
Innings2841111739636
Not outs10217484320
Runs10557351250428147
Balls Faced249210433718920178
Avg5.832.858.75108.079.18
SR42.1627.1481.3933.6246.5282.58
Fours7130259
Fifties000100
Sixies501031
Highest33917574127
Hundreds000000

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