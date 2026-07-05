Mohammad Fayyaz
all rounder
|Full name:
|Mohammad Fayyaz
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|1.2
|1.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|18
|18
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|13.5
|13.5
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|3
|3
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|21
|21
|Balls Faced
|17
|17
|Avg
|7
|7
|SR
|123.52
|123.52
|Fours
|3
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|12
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0