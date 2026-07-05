Mohammad Fayyaz

Mohammad Fayyaz

all rounder

Full name:Mohammad Fayyaz

Teams

2023 Teams

Barbarians (Bul)

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings11
Overs1.21.2
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs1818
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco13.513.5
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings33
Not outs00
Runs2121
Balls Faced1717
Avg77
SR123.52123.52
Fours33
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1212
Hundreds00

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