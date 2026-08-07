Mohnish Dinesh Mishra
batsman
|Full name:
|Mohnish Dinesh Mishra
|Nationality:
|India
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|49
|37
|48
|Innings
|1
|0
|0
|Overs
|13.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|40
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|3.07
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|49
|37
|48
|Innings
|77
|36
|47
|Not outs
|8
|2
|3
|Runs
|2742
|1242
|899
|Balls Faced
|5055
|1477
|675
|Avg
|39.73
|36.52
|20.43
|SR
|54.24
|84.08
|133.18
|Fours
|339
|135
|115
|Fifties
|13
|6
|3
|Sixies
|41
|28
|26
|Highest
|214
|117
|84
|Hundreds
|6
|2
|0