Mohnish Dinesh Mishra

Mohnish Dinesh Mishra

batsman

Full name:Mohnish Dinesh Mishra
Nationality:India

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches493748
Innings100
Overs13.000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs4000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco3.0700
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches493748
Innings773647
Not outs823
Runs27421242899
Balls Faced50551477675
Avg39.7336.5220.43
SR54.2484.08133.18
Fours339135115
Fifties1363
Sixies412826
Highest21411784
Hundreds620