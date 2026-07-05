Mohsin Mohammad Sayyed
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohsin Mohammad Sayyed
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|7
|5
|Innings
|9
|5
|Overs
|152.5
|41.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|31
|2
|Runs
|518
|217
|Wickets
|20
|6
|Avg
|25.9
|36.16
|SR
|45.85
|41
|Eco
|3.38
|5.29
|BB
|4
|3
|4w
|2
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|7
|5
|Innings
|9
|3
|Not outs
|3
|1
|Runs
|59
|15
|Balls Faced
|144
|30
|Avg
|9.83
|7.5
|SR
|40.97
|50
|Fours
|8
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|16
|11
|Hundreds
|0
|0