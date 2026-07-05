Mohsin Mohammad Sayyed

Mohsin Mohammad Sayyed

bowler

Full name:Mohsin Mohammad Sayyed
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches75
Innings95
Overs152.541.0
Balls--
Maidens312
Runs518217
Wickets206
Avg25.936.16
SR45.8541
Eco3.385.29
BB43
4w20
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches75
Innings93
Not outs31
Runs5915
Balls Faced14430
Avg9.837.5
SR40.9750
Fours80
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest1611
Hundreds00

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