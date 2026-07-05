Muhammad Asad
batsman
|Full name:
|Muhammad Asad
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|4
|2
|Innings
|2
|1
|Overs
|15.0
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|49
|10
|Wickets
|1
|0
|Avg
|49
|0
|SR
|90
|0
|Eco
|3.26
|3.33
|BB
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|4
|2
|Innings
|7
|1
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|107
|1
|Balls Faced
|360
|1
|Avg
|17.83
|0
|SR
|29.72
|100
|Fours
|12
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|Highest
|37
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0