Muhammad Asad

Muhammad Asad

batsman

Full name:Muhammad Asad

Teams

2023 Teams

Swieqi United

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches42
Innings21
Overs15.03.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs4910
Wickets10
Avg490
SR900
Eco3.263.33
BB10
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches42
Innings71
Not outs11
Runs1071
Balls Faced3601
Avg17.830
SR29.72100
Fours120
Fifties00
Sixies10
Highest371
Hundreds00

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