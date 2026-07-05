Narsingh Deonarine

Narsingh Deonarine

batsman

Full name:Narsingh Deonarine
Nationality:Guyana
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

San Diego Surf Riders

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1831813610842
Innings252041787028
Overs250.383.39.01950.4404.171.3
Balls------
Maidens4920385190
Runs7134758753661858562
Wickets24601704521
Avg29.779.16031.5641.2826.76
SR62.6283.5068.8453.8820.42
Eco2.845.689.662.754.597.86
BB620834
4w200701
5w000400
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1831813610842
Innings302972349937
Not outs23223109
Runs7256825574672208528
Balls Faced17289895300488
Avg25.8926.231135.3824.818.85
SR41.9568.95103.7700108.19
Fours785750040
Fifties54048162
Sixies7900015
Highest82653619810257
Hundreds0001110

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