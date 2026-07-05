Narsingh Deonarine
batsman
|Full name:
|Narsingh Deonarine
|Nationality:
|Guyana
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|31
|8
|136
|108
|42
|Innings
|25
|20
|4
|178
|70
|28
|Overs
|250.3
|83.3
|9.0
|1950.4
|404.1
|71.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|49
|2
|0
|385
|19
|0
|Runs
|713
|475
|87
|5366
|1858
|562
|Wickets
|24
|6
|0
|170
|45
|21
|Avg
|29.7
|79.16
|0
|31.56
|41.28
|26.76
|SR
|62.62
|83.5
|0
|68.84
|53.88
|20.42
|Eco
|2.84
|5.68
|9.66
|2.75
|4.59
|7.86
|BB
|6
|2
|0
|8
|3
|4
|4w
|2
|0
|0
|7
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|31
|8
|136
|108
|42
|Innings
|30
|29
|7
|234
|99
|37
|Not outs
|2
|3
|2
|23
|10
|9
|Runs
|725
|682
|55
|7467
|2208
|528
|Balls Faced
|1728
|989
|53
|0
|0
|488
|Avg
|25.89
|26.23
|11
|35.38
|24.8
|18.85
|SR
|41.95
|68.95
|103.77
|0
|0
|108.19
|Fours
|78
|57
|5
|0
|0
|40
|Fifties
|5
|4
|0
|48
|16
|2
|Sixies
|7
|9
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Highest
|82
|65
|36
|198
|102
|57
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1
|0