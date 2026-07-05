Snell Patel

Snell Patel

wicket keeper

Full name:Snell Patel
Nationality:India

Teams

2023 Teams

Halar Heroes

India A

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches3812
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches3812
Innings6412
Not outs00
Runs1911241
Balls Faced3815342
Avg29.8520.08
SR50.0970.46
Fours28531
Fifties111
Sixies14
Highest15679
Hundreds20

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