Snell Patel
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Snell Patel
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|38
|12
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|38
|12
|Innings
|64
|12
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|1911
|241
|Balls Faced
|3815
|342
|Avg
|29.85
|20.08
|SR
|50.09
|70.46
|Fours
|285
|31
|Fifties
|11
|1
|Sixies
|1
|4
|Highest
|156
|79
|Hundreds
|2
|0