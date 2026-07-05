Nathan McGuire
batsman
|Full name:
|Nathan McGuire
|Nationality:
|Ireland
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|25
|Innings
|1
|4
|Overs
|2.0
|3.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|12
|36
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|6
|10.8
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|25
|Innings
|11
|25
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|185
|289
|Balls Faced
|218
|250
|Avg
|20.55
|12.56
|SR
|84.86
|115.6
|Fours
|20
|29
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|6
|15
|Highest
|53
|71
|Hundreds
|0
|0