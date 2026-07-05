Nathan McGuire

Nathan McGuire

batsman

Full name:Nathan McGuire
Nationality:Ireland

Teams

2024 Teams

North-West Warriors

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches1225
Innings14
Overs2.03.2
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs1236
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco610.8
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches1225
Innings1125
Not outs22
Runs185289
Balls Faced218250
Avg20.5512.56
SR84.86115.6
Fours2029
Fifties11
Sixies615
Highest5371
Hundreds00

Another Players

Melley, Cameron

Melley, Cameron

Hunter, Ryan

Hunter, Ryan

McClintock, William

McClintock, William

Hume, Graham

Hume, Graham

Roulston, Gavin

Roulston, Gavin

Doherty, Liam Conor

Doherty, Liam Conor

Curry, Raymond

Curry, Raymond

Orr, Tommy

Orr, Tommy

Wilson, Josh

Wilson, Josh

Clarke, Ryan

Clarke, Ryan