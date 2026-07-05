Navin Wijesekera
batsman
|Full name:
|Navin Wijesekera
|Nationality:
|Austria
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|10
|10
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|10
|10
|Innings
|10
|10
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|92
|92
|Balls Faced
|109
|109
|Avg
|11.5
|11.5
|SR
|84.4
|84.4
|Fours
|5
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|28
|28
|Hundreds
|0
|0