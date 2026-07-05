Navin Wijesekera

Navin Wijesekera

batsman

Full name:Navin Wijesekera
Nationality:Austria

Teams

2023 Teams

Austria

Snasy

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1010
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1010
Innings1010
Not outs22
Runs9292
Balls Faced109109
Avg11.511.5
SR84.484.4
Fours55
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest2828
Hundreds00

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