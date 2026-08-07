Nicholas James Selman

Nicholas James Selman

batsman

Full name:Nicholas James Selman
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Sunshine Coast

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches611924
Innings400
Overs7.300
Balls---
Maidens100
Runs3600
Wickets100
Avg3600
SR4500
Eco4.800
BB100
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches611924
Innings1131821
Not outs611
Runs2864663526
Balls Faced6372929406
Avg26.763926.3
SR44.9471.36129.55
Fours3535953
Fifties1433
Sixies3114
Highest15014078
Hundreds710