Nicholas James Selman
batsman
|Full name:
|Nicholas James Selman
|Nationality:
|England
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|61
|19
|24
|Innings
|4
|0
|0
|Overs
|7.3
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|36
|0
|0
|Wickets
|1
|0
|0
|Avg
|36
|0
|0
|SR
|45
|0
|0
|Eco
|4.8
|0
|0
|BB
|1
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|61
|19
|24
|Innings
|113
|18
|21
|Not outs
|6
|1
|1
|Runs
|2864
|663
|526
|Balls Faced
|6372
|929
|406
|Avg
|26.76
|39
|26.3
|SR
|44.94
|71.36
|129.55
|Fours
|353
|59
|53
|Fifties
|14
|3
|3
|Sixies
|3
|1
|14
|Highest
|150
|140
|78
|Hundreds
|7
|1
|0