Oktai Gholami
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Oktai Gholami
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|5
|5
|Overs
|17.0
|17.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|105
|105
|Wickets
|4
|4
|Avg
|26.25
|26.25
|SR
|25.5
|25.5
|Eco
|6.17
|6.17
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|0
|0
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Balls Faced
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0