Oktai Gholami

Oktai Gholami

wicket keeper

Full name:Oktai Gholami

Teams

2023 Teams

Ariana Kif

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings55
Overs17.017.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs105105
Wickets44
Avg26.2526.25
SR25.525.5
Eco6.176.17
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings00
Not outs00
Runs00
Balls Faced00
Avg00
SR00
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest00
Hundreds00

Another Players

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Malhotra, Dheeraj

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Pattanaik, Sambit

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Rahatullah

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Sahak, Sedik

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