Ousman Touray

Ousman Touray

batsman

Full name:Ousman Touray
Nationality:Gambia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings22
Overs3.03.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs4646
Wickets11
Avg4646
SR1818
Eco15.3315.33
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings22
Not outs00
Runs66
Balls Faced88
Avg33
SR7575
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest66
Hundreds00