Ousman Touray
batsman
|Full name:
|Ousman Touray
|Nationality:
|Gambia
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|3.0
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|46
|46
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|46
|46
|SR
|18
|18
|Eco
|15.33
|15.33
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|6
|6
|Balls Faced
|8
|8
|Avg
|3
|3
|SR
|75
|75
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|6
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0