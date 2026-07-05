Rahel Khan
all rounder
|Full name:
|Rahel Khan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|3
|3
|Overs
|7.0
|7.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|53
|53
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|53
|53
|SR
|42
|42
|Eco
|7.57
|7.57
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|7
|7
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|133
|133
|Balls Faced
|103
|103
|Avg
|19
|19
|SR
|129.12
|129.12
|Fours
|12
|12
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|8
|8
|Highest
|37
|37
|Hundreds
|0
|0