Rahel Khan

Rahel Khan

all rounder

Full name:Rahel Khan

Teams

2023 Teams

Hammarby CF

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings33
Overs7.07.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs5353
Wickets11
Avg5353
SR4242
Eco7.577.57
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings77
Not outs00
Runs133133
Balls Faced103103
Avg1919
SR129.12129.12
Fours1212
Fifties00
Sixies88
Highest3737
Hundreds00

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