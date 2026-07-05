Ramaal Antwaine Lewis

Ramaal Antwaine Lewis

bowler

Full name:Ramaal Antwaine Lewis
Nationality:Jamaica

Teams

2023 Teams

Surrey Risers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches3258
Innings5237
Overs73.0171.316.0
Balls---
Maidens1360
Runs181755124
Wickets2315
Avg90.524.3524.8
SR21933.1919.2
Eco2.474.47.75
BB142
4w010
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches3258
Innings3187
Not outs172
Runs2617591
Balls Faced6917371
Avg1315.918.2
SR37.68101.15128.16
Fours5123
Fifties000
Sixies096
Highest114037
Hundreds000

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