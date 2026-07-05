Ramaal Antwaine Lewis
bowler
|Full name:
|Ramaal Antwaine Lewis
|Nationality:
|Jamaica
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|25
|8
|Innings
|5
|23
|7
|Overs
|73.0
|171.3
|16.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|13
|6
|0
|Runs
|181
|755
|124
|Wickets
|2
|31
|5
|Avg
|90.5
|24.35
|24.8
|SR
|219
|33.19
|19.2
|Eco
|2.47
|4.4
|7.75
|BB
|1
|4
|2
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|25
|8
|Innings
|3
|18
|7
|Not outs
|1
|7
|2
|Runs
|26
|175
|91
|Balls Faced
|69
|173
|71
|Avg
|13
|15.9
|18.2
|SR
|37.68
|101.15
|128.16
|Fours
|5
|12
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|9
|6
|Highest
|11
|40
|37
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0