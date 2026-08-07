Rasanara Kephatulla Parwin

Rasanara Kephatulla Parwin

all rounder

Full name:Rasanara Kephatulla Parwin
Nationality:India

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches12
Innings12
Overs7.08.0
Balls--
Maidens10
Runs3438
Wickets04
Avg09.5
SR012
Eco4.854.75
BB02
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches12
Innings00
Not outs00
Runs00
Balls Faced00
Avg00
SR00
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest00
Hundreds00