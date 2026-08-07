Rashi Ashok Kumar Kanojia

Rashi Ashok Kumar Kanojia

bowler

Full name:Rashi Ashok Kumar Kanojia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches114
Innings112
Overs4.044.0
Balls--
Maidens01
Runs31256
Wickets020
Avg012.8
SR013.2
Eco7.755.81
BB03
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches114
Innings02
Not outs02
Runs02
Balls Faced03
Avg00
SR066.66
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest01
Hundreds00