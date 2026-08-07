Rashi Ashok Kumar Kanojia
bowler
|Full name:
|Rashi Ashok Kumar Kanojia
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|1
|14
|Innings
|1
|12
|Overs
|4.0
|44.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|1
|Runs
|31
|256
|Wickets
|0
|20
|Avg
|0
|12.8
|SR
|0
|13.2
|Eco
|7.75
|5.81
|BB
|0
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|1
|14
|Innings
|0
|2
|Not outs
|0
|2
|Runs
|0
|2
|Balls Faced
|0
|3
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|66.66
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0