Razmal Shigiwal

Razmal Shigiwal

batsman

Full name:Razmal Shigiwal
Nationality:Austria

Teams

2023 Teams

Austria

Donaustadt

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3838
Innings33
Overs8.08.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs5454
Wickets22
Avg2727
SR2424
Eco6.756.75
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3838
Innings3434
Not outs55
Runs986986
Balls Faced725725
Avg3434
SR136136
Fours8181
Fifties66
Sixies3838
Highest9595
Hundreds00

Another Players

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Shenwari, Mohib

Shenwari, Mohib

Omari, Paygham

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Tariq, Adeel

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Zazai, Asif

Zazai, Asif

Zalmai, Bilal

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Utamanzai, Abdulhaq

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