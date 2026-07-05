Razmal Shigiwal
batsman
|Full name:
|Razmal Shigiwal
|Nationality:
|Austria
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|38
|38
|Innings
|3
|3
|Overs
|8.0
|8.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|54
|54
|Wickets
|2
|2
|Avg
|27
|27
|SR
|24
|24
|Eco
|6.75
|6.75
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|38
|38
|Innings
|34
|34
|Not outs
|5
|5
|Runs
|986
|986
|Balls Faced
|725
|725
|Avg
|34
|34
|SR
|136
|136
|Fours
|81
|81
|Fifties
|6
|6
|Sixies
|38
|38
|Highest
|95
|95
|Hundreds
|0
|0