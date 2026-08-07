Reema Malhotra
batsman
|Full name:
|Reema Malhotra
|Nationality:
|India
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|1
|41
|22
|Innings
|1
|30
|15
|Overs
|3.0
|140.5
|33.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|3
|0
|Runs
|17
|672
|210
|Wickets
|0
|22
|9
|Avg
|0
|30.54
|23.33
|SR
|0
|38.4
|22
|Eco
|5.66
|4.77
|6.36
|BB
|0
|3
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|1
|41
|22
|Innings
|2
|33
|14
|Not outs
|1
|11
|8
|Runs
|23
|462
|115
|Balls Faced
|72
|897
|159
|Avg
|23
|21
|19.16
|SR
|31.94
|51.5
|72.32
|Fours
|3
|36
|7
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|12
|59
|32
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0