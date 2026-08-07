Reema Malhotra

Reema Malhotra

batsman

Full name:Reema Malhotra
Nationality:India

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20i
Matches14122
Innings13015
Overs3.0140.533.0
Balls---
Maidens030
Runs17672210
Wickets0229
Avg030.5423.33
SR038.422
Eco5.664.776.36
BB032
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20i
Matches14122
Innings23314
Not outs1118
Runs23462115
Balls Faced72897159
Avg232119.16
SR31.9451.572.32
Fours3367
Fifties010
Sixies000
Highest125932
Hundreds000