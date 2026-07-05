Riyaz Kajalwala

Riyaz Kajalwala

bowler

Full name:Riyaz Kajalwala
Nationality:Cyprus

Teams

2023 Teams

Cyprus Moufflons Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings11
Overs0.30.3
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs1414
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco2828
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings22
Not outs11
Runs11
Balls Faced99
Avg11
SR11.1111.11
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest11
Hundreds00

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