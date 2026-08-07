Robert Raina

Robert Raina

all rounder

Full name:Robert Raina
Nationality:Thailand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches4848
Innings4444
Overs20.410.020.410.0
Balls----
Maidens2020
Runs82418241
Wickets6767
Avg13.665.8513.665.85
SR20.668.5720.668.57
Eco3.964.13.964.1
BB2323
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches4848
Innings4646
Not outs0000
Runs62776277
Balls Faced94999499
Avg15.512.8315.512.83
SR65.9577.7765.9577.77
Fours710710
Fifties0000
Sixies1111
Highest29422942
Hundreds0000