Robert Raina
all rounder
|Full name:
|Robert Raina
|Nationality:
|Thailand
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|8
|4
|8
|Innings
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Overs
|20.4
|10.0
|20.4
|10.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Runs
|82
|41
|82
|41
|Wickets
|6
|7
|6
|7
|Avg
|13.66
|5.85
|13.66
|5.85
|SR
|20.66
|8.57
|20.66
|8.57
|Eco
|3.96
|4.1
|3.96
|4.1
|BB
|2
|3
|2
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|8
|4
|8
|Innings
|4
|6
|4
|6
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|62
|77
|62
|77
|Balls Faced
|94
|99
|94
|99
|Avg
|15.5
|12.83
|15.5
|12.83
|SR
|65.95
|77.77
|65.95
|77.77
|Fours
|7
|10
|7
|10
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Highest
|29
|42
|29
|42
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0