Rubina Chhetry Belbashi
all rounder
|Full name:
|Rubina Chhetry Belbashi
|Nationality:
|Nepal
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|46
|Innings
|44
|Overs
|140.1
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|12
|Runs
|554
|Wickets
|33
|Avg
|16.78
|SR
|25.48
|Eco
|3.95
|BB
|4
|4w
|1
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|46
|Innings
|38
|Not outs
|13
|Runs
|502
|Balls Faced
|597
|Avg
|20.08
|SR
|84.08
|Fours
|49
|Fifties
|1
|Sixies
|5
|Highest
|50
|Hundreds
|0