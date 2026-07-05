Rubina Chhetry Belbashi

Rubina Chhetry Belbashi

all rounder

Full name:Rubina Chhetry Belbashi
Nationality:Nepal
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Nepal Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20i
Matches46
Innings44
Overs140.1
Balls-
Maidens12
Runs554
Wickets33
Avg16.78
SR25.48
Eco3.95
BB4
4w1
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20i
Matches46
Innings38
Not outs13
Runs502
Balls Faced597
Avg20.08
SR84.08
Fours49
Fifties1
Sixies5
Highest50
Hundreds0

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