S Akshay Jain

S Akshay Jain

bowler

Full name:S Akshay Jain

Teams

2023 Teams

Sharks Xi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches327
Innings526
Overs83.019.018.0
Balls---
Maidens1020
Runs29261137
Wickets453
Avg7312.245.66
SR124.522.836
Eco3.513.217.61
BB251
4w000
5w010
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches327
Innings203
Not outs202
Runs102
Balls Faced803
Avg002
SR12.5066.66
Fours000
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest102
Hundreds000

Another Players

Choudhary, Deepak

Choudhary, Deepak

Sharma, Ayudh

Sharma, Ayudh

S, Kalaivanan

S, Kalaivanan

M, Shiva Shankar

M, Shiva Shankar

Kuzhandaivelu, Natarajan

Kuzhandaivelu, Natarajan

R, Pravin

R, Pravin

M, Sivamurugan

M, Sivamurugan

Abeesh, Tharayil

Abeesh, Tharayil

Premraj R

Premraj R

A, Siddarth Naidu

A, Siddarth Naidu