S Akshay Jain
bowler
|Full name:
|S Akshay Jain
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|2
|7
|Innings
|5
|2
|6
|Overs
|83.0
|19.0
|18.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|10
|2
|0
|Runs
|292
|61
|137
|Wickets
|4
|5
|3
|Avg
|73
|12.2
|45.66
|SR
|124.5
|22.8
|36
|Eco
|3.51
|3.21
|7.61
|BB
|2
|5
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|2
|7
|Innings
|2
|0
|3
|Not outs
|2
|0
|2
|Runs
|1
|0
|2
|Balls Faced
|8
|0
|3
|Avg
|0
|0
|2
|SR
|12.5
|0
|66.66
|Fours
|0
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|1
|0
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0