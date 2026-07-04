Samuel Emanuel Aquilina

Samuel Emanuel Aquilina

wicket keeper

Full name:Samuel Emanuel Aquilina
Nationality:Malta

Teams

2023 Teams

Mater Dei

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1515
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1515
Innings77
Not outs11
Runs5454
Balls Faced6666
Avg99
SR81.8181.81
Fours44
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest2424
Hundreds00

Another Players

Sandeep, Vengala

Sandeep, Vengala

Ghosh, Pintu

Ghosh, Pintu

Mapara, Ravi Dilipkumar

Mapara, Ravi Dilipkumar

Babu, Fabin

Babu, Fabin

Naeem, Faisal

Naeem, Faisal

Brahmbaht, Chirag

Brahmbaht, Chirag

Zubbair, Muhammad

Zubbair, Muhammad

Das, Michael

Das, Michael

Eswaran, Bala

Eswaran, Bala

Khan, Salman

Khan, Salman