Samuel Emanuel Aquilina
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Samuel Emanuel Aquilina
|Nationality:
|Malta
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|15
|15
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|15
|15
|Innings
|7
|7
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|54
|54
|Balls Faced
|66
|66
|Avg
|9
|9
|SR
|81.81
|81.81
|Fours
|4
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|24
|24
|Hundreds
|0
|0