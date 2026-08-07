Saurav Bhagawati

Saurav Bhagawati

all rounder

Full name:Saurav Bhagawati
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2024 Teams

Cricket Club Dibrugarh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches373
Innings211
Overs3.02.04.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs3438
Wickets001
Avg0038
SR0024
Eco129.5
BB001
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches373
Innings663
Not outs001
Runs639038
Balls Faced20317147
Avg10.51519
SR31.0352.6380.85
Fours4124
Fifties010
Sixies000
Highest226026
Hundreds000

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