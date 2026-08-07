Saurav Bhagawati
all rounder
|Full name:
|Saurav Bhagawati
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|7
|3
|Innings
|2
|1
|1
|Overs
|3.0
|2.0
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|3
|4
|38
|Wickets
|0
|0
|1
|Avg
|0
|0
|38
|SR
|0
|0
|24
|Eco
|1
|2
|9.5
|BB
|0
|0
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|7
|3
|Innings
|6
|6
|3
|Not outs
|0
|0
|1
|Runs
|63
|90
|38
|Balls Faced
|203
|171
|47
|Avg
|10.5
|15
|19
|SR
|31.03
|52.63
|80.85
|Fours
|4
|12
|4
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|22
|60
|26
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0