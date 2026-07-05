Shane Charles Getkate
all rounder
|Full name:
|Shane Charles Getkate
|Nationality:
|Ireland
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|30
|11
|61
|78
|Innings
|4
|21
|13
|40
|55
|Overs
|32.0
|55.0
|121.0
|232.0
|150.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|23
|8
|1
|Runs
|145
|463
|460
|1289
|1299
|Wickets
|7
|16
|13
|46
|59
|Avg
|20.71
|28.93
|35.38
|28.02
|22.01
|SR
|27.42
|20.62
|55.84
|30.26
|15.28
|Eco
|4.53
|8.41
|3.8
|5.55
|8.64
|BB
|2
|3
|4
|5
|5
|4w
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|30
|11
|61
|78
|Innings
|2
|26
|18
|53
|68
|Not outs
|1
|3
|2
|6
|9
|Runs
|23
|275
|381
|1153
|989
|Balls Faced
|23
|246
|725
|1387
|803
|Avg
|23
|11.95
|23.81
|24.53
|16.76
|SR
|100
|111.78
|52.55
|83.12
|123.16
|Fours
|2
|10
|53
|98
|81
|Fifties
|0
|0
|2
|6
|2
|Sixies
|1
|15
|5
|39
|38
|Highest
|16
|30
|70
|120
|55
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0