Shane Charles Getkate

Shane Charles Getkate

all rounder

Full name:Shane Charles Getkate
Nationality:Ireland
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2024 Teams

North-West Warriors

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches430116178
Innings421134055
Overs32.055.0121.0232.0150.2
Balls-----
Maidens202381
Runs14546346012891299
Wickets716134659
Avg20.7128.9335.3828.0222.01
SR27.4220.6255.8430.2615.28
Eco4.538.413.85.558.64
BB23455
4w00121
5w00011
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches430116178
Innings226185368
Not outs13269
Runs232753811153989
Balls Faced232467251387803
Avg2311.9523.8124.5316.76
SR100111.7852.5583.12123.16
Fours210539881
Fifties00262
Sixies11553938
Highest16307012055
Hundreds00010

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