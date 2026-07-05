Shane Shillingford
bowler
|Full name:
|Shane Shillingford
|Nationality:
|Dominica
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|132
|75
|53
|Innings
|27
|233
|72
|48
|Overs
|782.2
|5260.4
|637.3
|171.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|122
|1029
|60
|5
|Runs
|2419
|14278
|2306
|1088
|Wickets
|70
|587
|107
|52
|Avg
|34.55
|24.32
|21.55
|20.92
|SR
|67.05
|53.77
|35.74
|19.82
|Eco
|3.09
|2.71
|3.61
|6.33
|BB
|10
|14
|6
|4
|4w
|3
|27
|3
|3
|5w
|6
|43
|1
|0
|10w
|2
|11
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|132
|75
|53
|Innings
|26
|216
|56
|25
|Not outs
|6
|31
|16
|9
|Runs
|266
|2667
|576
|94
|Balls Faced
|628
|0
|0
|90
|Avg
|13.3
|14.41
|14.4
|5.87
|SR
|42.35
|0
|0
|104.44
|Fours
|30
|0
|0
|10
|Fifties
|1
|10
|0
|0
|Sixies
|9
|0
|0
|4
|Highest
|53
|65
|45
|21
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0