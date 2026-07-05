Shane Shillingford

Shane Shillingford

bowler

Full name:Shane Shillingford
Nationality:Dominica
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Titou Gorge Splashers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestFirst classList aT20
Matches161327553
Innings272337248
Overs782.25260.4637.3171.5
Balls----
Maidens1221029605
Runs24191427823061088
Wickets7058710752
Avg34.5524.3221.5520.92
SR67.0553.7735.7419.82
Eco3.092.713.616.33
BB101464
4w32733
5w64310
10w21100

Batting

LeagueTestFirst classList aT20
Matches161327553
Innings262165625
Not outs631169
Runs266266757694
Balls Faced6280090
Avg13.314.4114.45.87
SR42.3500104.44
Fours300010
Fifties11000
Sixies9004
Highest53654521
Hundreds0000

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