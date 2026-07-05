Sharan Ramakrishnan Sundareswaran
all rounder
|Full name:
|Sharan Ramakrishnan Sundareswaran
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|4.0
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|46
|46
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|11.5
|11.5
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|33
|33
|Balls Faced
|47
|47
|Avg
|8.25
|8.25
|SR
|70.21
|70.21
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|15
|15
|Hundreds
|0
|0