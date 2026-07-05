Sharan Ramakrishnan Sundareswaran

Sharan Ramakrishnan Sundareswaran

all rounder

Full name:Sharan Ramakrishnan Sundareswaran

Teams

2023 Teams

Czechia

Prague Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings22
Overs4.04.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs4646
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco11.511.5
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings44
Not outs00
Runs3333
Balls Faced4747
Avg8.258.25
SR70.2170.21
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1515
Hundreds00

Another Players

Khatiwala, Aditya Nilesh

Khatiwala, Aditya Nilesh

Singh, Ajit Kumar Santosh Kumar

Singh, Ajit Kumar Santosh Kumar

Tomar, Ritik

Tomar, Ritik

Madhireddy, Sagar

Madhireddy, Sagar

Lal, Tripurari Kanhya

Lal, Tripurari Kanhya

Afridi, Riaz

Afridi, Riaz

Bhardwaj, Kunal

Bhardwaj, Kunal

Verma, Satpal

Verma, Satpal

Ali, Rahat

Ali, Rahat

Hayat, Arshad

Hayat, Arshad