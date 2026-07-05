Tripurari Kanhya Lal

Tripurari Kanhya Lal

all rounder

Full name:Tripurari Kanhya Lal

Teams

2023 Teams

Brno Cc

Czechia

Prague Barbarians

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings88
Overs31.031.0
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs201201
Wickets77
Avg28.7128.71
SR26.5726.57
Eco6.486.48
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings33
Not outs22
Runs33
Balls Faced1010
Avg33
SR3030
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest33
Hundreds00

Another Players

Vasudevan, Arunkumar

Vasudevan, Arunkumar

Tomar, Ritik

Tomar, Ritik

Madhireddy, Sagar

Madhireddy, Sagar

Arumugum, Annadurai

Arumugum, Annadurai

Ali, Salman

Ali, Salman

Muralinathan, Swaroop

Muralinathan, Swaroop

Sundareswaran, Sharan Ramakrishnan

Sundareswaran, Sharan Ramakrishnan

Afridi, Riaz

Afridi, Riaz

Ali, Rahat

Ali, Rahat

Matta, Ashish

Matta, Ashish