Tripurari Kanhya Lal
all rounder
|Full name:
|Tripurari Kanhya Lal
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|8
|8
|Overs
|31.0
|31.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|201
|201
|Wickets
|7
|7
|Avg
|28.71
|28.71
|SR
|26.57
|26.57
|Eco
|6.48
|6.48
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|3
|3
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|3
|3
|Balls Faced
|10
|10
|Avg
|3
|3
|SR
|30
|30
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|3
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0