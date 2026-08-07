Stacy-Ann King

Stacy-Ann King

batsman

Full name:Stacy-Ann King
Nationality:Trinidad and tobago
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches758612
Innings45401
Overs189.081.51.0
Balls---
Maidens720
Runs88352210
Wickets22180
Avg40.13290
SR51.5427.270
Eco4.676.3710
BB330
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches758612
Innings647411
Not outs5161
Runs88598996
Balls Faced14090109
Avg1517.059.6
SR62.81088.07
Fours72010
Fifties130
Sixies1400
Highest708123
Hundreds000