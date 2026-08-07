Stacy-Ann King
batsman
|Full name:
|Stacy-Ann King
|Nationality:
|Trinidad and tobago
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|75
|86
|12
|Innings
|45
|40
|1
|Overs
|189.0
|81.5
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|7
|2
|0
|Runs
|883
|522
|10
|Wickets
|22
|18
|0
|Avg
|40.13
|29
|0
|SR
|51.54
|27.27
|0
|Eco
|4.67
|6.37
|10
|BB
|3
|3
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|75
|86
|12
|Innings
|64
|74
|11
|Not outs
|5
|16
|1
|Runs
|885
|989
|96
|Balls Faced
|1409
|0
|109
|Avg
|15
|17.05
|9.6
|SR
|62.81
|0
|88.07
|Fours
|72
|0
|10
|Fifties
|1
|3
|0
|Sixies
|14
|0
|0
|Highest
|70
|81
|23
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0