Sujesh Kodikuthiyel Appu
bowler
|Full name:
|Sujesh Kodikuthiyel Appu
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|9.0
|9.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|74
|74
|Wickets
|3
|3
|Avg
|24.66
|24.66
|SR
|18
|18
|Eco
|8.22
|8.22
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|8
|8
|Balls Faced
|14
|14
|Avg
|2.66
|2.66
|SR
|57.14
|57.14
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|6
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0