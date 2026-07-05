Sujesh Kodikuthiyel Appu

Sujesh Kodikuthiyel Appu

bowler

Full name:Sujesh Kodikuthiyel Appu

Teams

2023 Teams

Victoria Lions

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Overs9.09.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs7474
Wickets33
Avg24.6624.66
SR1818
Eco8.228.22
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Not outs11
Runs88
Balls Faced1414
Avg2.662.66
SR57.1457.14
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest66
Hundreds00

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