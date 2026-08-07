Sujit Kumar Yadav
batsman
|Full name:
|Sujit Kumar Yadav
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|3
|Innings
|1
|3
|Overs
|10.0
|12.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|59
|72
|Wickets
|1
|4
|Avg
|59
|18
|SR
|60
|18
|Eco
|5.9
|6
|BB
|1
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|3
|Innings
|1
|1
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|4
|1
|Balls Faced
|3
|2
|Avg
|4
|0
|SR
|133.33
|50
|Fours
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|4
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0