Sujit Kumar Yadav

Sujit Kumar Yadav

batsman

Full name:Sujit Kumar Yadav
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2024 Teams

Saptarshi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches13
Innings13
Overs10.012.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs5972
Wickets14
Avg5918
SR6018
Eco5.96
BB13
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches13
Innings11
Not outs01
Runs41
Balls Faced32
Avg40
SR133.3350
Fours10
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest41
Hundreds00

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