Sukhwinder Singh

Sukhwinder Singh

bowler

Full name:Sukhwinder Singh
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Indian Royal Cc Lisbon

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches11
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches11
Innings11
Not outs00
Runs00
Balls Faced99
Avg00
SR00
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest00
Hundreds00

Another Players

Suryawanshi, Nilesh

Suryawanshi, Nilesh

Singh, Onkar

Singh, Onkar

Thorbole, Akshay

Thorbole, Akshay

Blackwell, Louis

Blackwell, Louis

Singh, Jasbinder

Singh, Jasbinder

Joshi, Rajesh

Joshi, Rajesh

KC, Lakshman

KC, Lakshman

Parkash, Jai

Parkash, Jai

Singh, Parminder Jeet

Singh, Parminder Jeet

Kansal, Ujjval

Kansal, Ujjval