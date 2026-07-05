Syed Mehdi Hassan
bowler
|Full name:
|Syed Mehdi Hassan
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|40
|36
|27
|Innings
|63
|35
|26
|Overs
|1374.4
|282.5
|92.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|303
|16
|0
|Runs
|3757
|1244
|629
|Wickets
|92
|44
|29
|Avg
|40.83
|28.27
|21.68
|SR
|89.65
|38.56
|19.17
|Eco
|2.73
|4.39
|6.78
|BB
|10
|5
|3
|4w
|2
|0
|0
|5w
|5
|1
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|40
|36
|27
|Innings
|58
|24
|11
|Not outs
|10
|8
|7
|Runs
|870
|162
|52
|Balls Faced
|1735
|263
|60
|Avg
|18.12
|10.12
|13
|SR
|50.14
|61.59
|86.66
|Fours
|112
|8
|0
|Fifties
|4
|0
|0
|Sixies
|13
|4
|1
|Highest
|71
|28
|25
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0