Syed Mehdi Hassan

Syed Mehdi Hassan

bowler

Full name:Syed Mehdi Hassan
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2023 Teams

Seattle Thunderbolts

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches403627
Innings633526
Overs1374.4282.592.4
Balls---
Maidens303160
Runs37571244629
Wickets924429
Avg40.8328.2721.68
SR89.6538.5619.17
Eco2.734.396.78
BB1053
4w200
5w510
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches403627
Innings582411
Not outs1087
Runs87016252
Balls Faced173526360
Avg18.1210.1213
SR50.1461.5986.66
Fours11280
Fifties400
Sixies1341
Highest712825
Hundreds000

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