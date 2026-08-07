Syed Tameem
bowler
|Full name:
|Syed Tameem
|Nationality:
|Qatar
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|1
|1
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|1
|1
|Innings
|1
|1
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|11
|1
|11
|Balls Faced
|22
|6
|22
|Avg
|11
|1
|11
|SR
|50
|16.66
|50
|Fours
|0
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|11
|1
|11
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0