Syed Tameem

Syed Tameem

bowler

Full name:Syed Tameem
Nationality:Qatar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches111
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches111
Innings111
Not outs000
Runs11111
Balls Faced22622
Avg11111
SR5016.6650
Fours000
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest11111
Hundreds000