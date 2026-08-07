Taimur Ali

Taimur Ali

batsman

Full name:Taimur Ali
Nationality:Pakistan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches723314
Innings1921
Overs103.15.30.2
Balls---
Maidens400
Runs405288
Wickets900
Avg4500
SR68.7700
Eco3.925.0924
BB300
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches723314
Innings1323314
Not outs510
Runs3304750146
Balls Faced77411208170
Avg26.0123.4310.42
SR42.6862.0885.88
Fours4355617
Fifties1820
Sixies300
Highest1298142
Hundreds400