Taimur Ali
batsman
|Full name:
|Taimur Ali
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|72
|33
|14
|Innings
|19
|2
|1
|Overs
|103.1
|5.3
|0.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|0
|0
|Runs
|405
|28
|8
|Wickets
|9
|0
|0
|Avg
|45
|0
|0
|SR
|68.77
|0
|0
|Eco
|3.92
|5.09
|24
|BB
|3
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|72
|33
|14
|Innings
|132
|33
|14
|Not outs
|5
|1
|0
|Runs
|3304
|750
|146
|Balls Faced
|7741
|1208
|170
|Avg
|26.01
|23.43
|10.42
|SR
|42.68
|62.08
|85.88
|Fours
|435
|56
|17
|Fifties
|18
|2
|0
|Sixies
|3
|0
|0
|Highest
|129
|81
|42
|Hundreds
|4
|0
|0