Tanvir Mashart Ul-Haq
bowler
|Full name:
|Tanvir Mashart Ul-Haq
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|43
|16
|26
|Innings
|76
|15
|25
|Overs
|1311.4
|113.4
|83.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|328
|7
|1
|Runs
|3736
|617
|548
|Wickets
|152
|24
|32
|Avg
|24.57
|25.7
|17.12
|SR
|51.77
|28.41
|15.56
|Eco
|2.84
|5.42
|6.6
|BB
|8
|4
|4
|4w
|7
|1
|2
|5w
|4
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|43
|16
|26
|Innings
|61
|13
|13
|Not outs
|8
|7
|5
|Runs
|506
|85
|43
|Balls Faced
|1469
|160
|57
|Avg
|9.54
|14.16
|5.37
|SR
|34.44
|53.12
|75.43
|Fours
|61
|8
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|6
|1
|1
|Highest
|37
|19
|11
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0