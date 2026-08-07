Tanvir Mashart Ul-Haq

Tanvir Mashart Ul-Haq

bowler

Full name:Tanvir Mashart Ul-Haq
Nationality:India

Teams

2023 Teams

Bhilwara Bulls

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches431626
Innings761525
Overs1311.4113.483.0
Balls---
Maidens32871
Runs3736617548
Wickets1522432
Avg24.5725.717.12
SR51.7728.4115.56
Eco2.845.426.6
BB844
4w712
5w400
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches431626
Innings611313
Not outs875
Runs5068543
Balls Faced146916057
Avg9.5414.165.37
SR34.4453.1275.43
Fours6183
Fifties000
Sixies611
Highest371911
Hundreds000

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