Deepak Lokandersingh Chahar

International career
Deepak Chahar, known for his ability to swing the ball both ways, has made a mark in Indian cricket. He first gained attention in the IPL before being called up to represent India in international cricket. Here’s a look at his career with the Indian team, year by year.
2018
- Chahar played his first T20I match for India against England during the 2018 tour.
- Later in the same year, he debuted in One Day Internationals against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup. He took his first wicket in this match, dismissing Gulbadin Naib.
2019-2020
- Chahar impressed with his bowling in both T20I and ODI formats. He was especially notable in the T20I series against Bangladesh, where he took six wickets for just seven runs, setting a world record for the best bowling figures in T20Is.
2021
- Chahar played an important role during India’s tour of Sri Lanka. In the second ODI, he scored 69 runs in a crucial situation, leading India to a win.
- He also took four wickets in the series, with an average of 22.50.
2022
- After missing some time due to injuries, Chahar made a successful return during the series against Zimbabwe. He recorded his best ODI figures of 3/27.
- He played in several key series, including against South Africa and Bangladesh. Despite injury setbacks, Chahar remained a reliable option for India in limited-overs cricket.
2023
- Chahar returned to the Indian team in 2023 after recovering from his injuries. He was a key player in the ODI and T20I formats.
- In the series against South Africa, Chahar made a big impact with his bowling, taking key wickets early in the innings.
2024
- Chahar returned to ODI cricket in 2024, playing against teams like New Zealand and Sri Lanka. He finished the year with 13 wickets from 7 matches, maintaining a strong performance.
- He remained a key bowler in T20Is, with his best figures of 3/18 against Australia in October, continuing his role as a trusted new-ball bowler.
Deepak Chahar’s career has been marked by strong performances with the ball, including his ability to swing it both ways. He remains an important player for India in limited-overs cricket.
Indian Premier League
Deepak Chahar’s IPL career started in 2016 when he joined Rising Pune Super Giants. In his first two seasons, he played only five matches and took one wicket. Later, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) signed him for INR 80 lakhs in 2018, where his performance improved. He became an important bowler for the team, especially in the Powerplay. Below is a summary of his participation year by year:
Year
Team
Matches
Wickets
Key Performance
2016
Rising Pune Super Giants
2
1
Limited playtime in the debut season.
2017
Rising Pune Super Giants
3
0
Did not leave a significant impact.
2018
Chennai Super Kings
12
10
Impressed with consistent bowling.
2019
Chennai Super Kings
17
22
Breakthrough year with 22 wickets.
2020
Chennai Super Kings
14
12
Performed well in a challenging season.
2021
Chennai Super Kings
15
14
Played a key role in CSK’s title-winning season.
2022
Chennai Super Kings
-
-
Missed the season due to injuries.
2023
Chennai Super Kings
10
13
Strong comeback after recovering from injuries.
2024
Chennai Super Kings
Limited
6
Struggled with injuries during the season.
2025
Mumbai Indians
14
11
Taken 11 wickets; bowled one of the few maiden overs of the season.
2026
Mumbai Indians
-
-
Retained by Mumbai Indians for ₹9.25 crore.
Deepak Chahar was bought by Mumbai Indians for ₹9.25 crore at the IPL auction on November 25, 2024. After dealing with injuries in 2024, he fully recovered and played a significant role in the IPL 2025 season, featuring in 14 matches and taking 11 wickets. For the 2026 season, Deepak Chahar has been retained by Mumbai Indians for ₹9.25 crore. Entering the season at 33 years old, he continues to lead the new-ball attack alongside
Domestic career
Deepak Chahar began his domestic career with a remarkable performance in the 2010–11 Ranji Trophy. He took 8 wickets for 10 runs against Hyderabad, a match where the opposing team was dismissed for just 21 runs—the lowest total in Ranji Trophy history. His ability to swing the ball attracted attention, and he secured a contract with Rising Pune Supergiants.
In October 2016, he trained under Ian Pont and Catherine Dalton during Rajasthan's development camp. Chahar joined Chennai Super Kings in 2018 after being bought at the IPL auction. Later that year, he was also included in the India B squad for the Deodhar Trophy. In 2022, he was once again purchased by Chennai Super Kings but missed the tournament due to a back injury.
Personal life
Deepak Chahar is an Indian cricketer born on August 7, 1992, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. He is known not only for his cricket career but also for his personal life, which has gained public attention.
Family
Deepak’s father, Lokendra Singh Chahar, served in the Indian Air Force, while his mother, Pushpa Chahar, is a homemaker. His elder sister, Malti Chahar, is a model and actress, recognized for her role in the film "Genius."
Deepak proposed to Jaya Bharadwaj in the Dubai stadium after an IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings. They got married on June 2, 2022, eight months after the proposal.
Finances
In 2024, Deepak Chahar’s net worth was estimated at INR 66 crores (USD 8 million). He earns through his IPL contract with Chennai Super Kings, where his salary is INR 14 crores per season. He also earns through domestic cricket matches and brand endorsements.
Cars and House
Deepak owns a Mahindra XUV500 and a Mercedes-Benz Cla 200d. He lives with his family in a spacious house in Agra.
Scandals
During a match in 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, MS Dhoni gave Chahar the ball when the opposing team needed 39 runs in 12 balls. Chahar bowled two wides in the over, which led to criticism from Dhoni. Later, Chahar spoke about the incident, mentioning how Dhoni motivated him to improve.
In 2021, Greg Chappell, the former coach of the Indian team, refused to work with Chahar at the Rajasthan Cricket Academy. According to Venkatesh Prasad, Chappell advised Chahar to quit cricket and focus on another career.
Fans
Deepak Chahar has a strong fan base. In 2021, a fan criticized his performance after a match against Delhi Capitals. Chahar replied on social media, encouraging fans to keep supporting him. In 2022, after a match against Zimbabwe in Harare, he posed for photos with fans, including local supporters. Later that year, during the second ODI against Bangladesh, fans on Twitter criticized him after he suffered another injury.
On Instagram, Deepak has more than 3 million followers, and on Twitter (X), he has around 600,000 followers.