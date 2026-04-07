Deepak Lokandersingh Chahar

Deepak Chahar News View all Right now you can find out first hand details of the life of one of the top cricketer Deepak Chahar, what cricket records he has already set and what tournament matches he is guaranteed to play in. Mumbai Indians Set to Strengthen Spin Department with These Two Names Mumbai Indians are now working hard to strengthen their squad ahead of the IPL auction. For this, the team has now expanded its focus on the spin department, eager to add more depth in the same. They have targeted two spinners, one from KKR and the other from SRH. Deepak Chahar South Zone vs Central Zone | Duleep Trophy Final in Bengaluru Preview Deepak Chahar SRH vs MI | Twitter stunned as brain faded Ishan Kishan walks off with confidence despite no bat involved Deepak Chahar MI vs SRH | Twitter in splits as Chahar endures two drops and overthrow to boot in chaotic first over Deepak Chahar CSK vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Deepak Chahar survives only 2 balls before his hamstring injury resurfaces

International career Deepak Chahar, known for his ability to swing the ball both ways, has made a mark in Indian cricket. He first gained attention in the IPL before being called up to represent India in international cricket. Here’s a look at his career with the Indian team, year by year. 2018 Chahar played his first T20I match for India against England during the 2018 tour.

Later in the same year, he debuted in One Day Internationals against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup. He took his first wicket in this match, dismissing Gulbadin Naib. 2019-2020 Chahar impressed with his bowling in both T20I and ODI formats. He was especially notable in the T20I series against Bangladesh, where he took six wickets for just seven runs, setting a world record for the best bowling figures in T20Is. 2021 Chahar played an important role during India’s tour of Sri Lanka. In the second ODI, he scored 69 runs in a crucial situation, leading India to a win.

He also took four wickets in the series, with an average of 22.50. 2022 After missing some time due to injuries, Chahar made a successful return during the series against Zimbabwe. He recorded his best ODI figures of 3/27.

He played in several key series, including against South Africa and Bangladesh. Despite injury setbacks, Chahar remained a reliable option for India in limited-overs cricket. 2023 Chahar returned to the Indian team in 2023 after recovering from his injuries. He was a key player in the ODI and T20I formats.

In the series against South Africa, Chahar made a big impact with his bowling, taking key wickets early in the innings. 2024 Chahar returned to ODI cricket in 2024, playing against teams like New Zealand and Sri Lanka. He finished the year with 13 wickets from 7 matches, maintaining a strong performance.

He remained a key bowler in T20Is, with his best figures of 3/18 against Australia in October, continuing his role as a trusted new-ball bowler. Deepak Chahar’s career has been marked by strong performances with the ball, including his ability to swing it both ways. He remains an important player for India in limited-overs cricket.

Indian Premier League Deepak Chahar’s IPL career started in 2016 when he joined Rising Pune Super Giants. In his first two seasons, he played only five matches and took one wicket. Later, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) signed him for INR 80 lakhs in 2018, where his performance improved. He became an important bowler for the team, especially in the Powerplay. Below is a summary of his participation year by year: Year Team Matches Wickets Key Performance 2016 Rising Pune Super Giants 2 1 Limited playtime in the debut season. 2017 Rising Pune Super Giants 3 0 Did not leave a significant impact. 2018 Chennai Super Kings 12 10 Impressed with consistent bowling. 2019 Chennai Super Kings 17 22 Breakthrough year with 22 wickets. 2020 Chennai Super Kings 14 12 Performed well in a challenging season. 2021 Chennai Super Kings 15 14 Played a key role in CSK’s title-winning season. 2022 Chennai Super Kings - - Missed the season due to injuries. 2023 Chennai Super Kings 10 13 Strong comeback after recovering from injuries. 2024 Chennai Super Kings Limited 6 Struggled with injuries during the season. 2025 Mumbai Indians 14 11 Taken 11 wickets; bowled one of the few maiden overs of the season. 2026 Mumbai Indians - - Retained by Mumbai Indians for ₹9.25 crore. Deepak Chahar was bought by Mumbai Indians for ₹9.25 crore at the IPL auction on November 25, 2024. After dealing with injuries in 2024, he fully recovered and played a significant role in the IPL 2025 season, featuring in 14 matches and taking 11 wickets. For the 2026 season, Deepak Chahar has been retained by Mumbai Indians for ₹9.25 crore. Entering the season at 33 years old, he continues to lead the new-ball attack alongside

Domestic career Deepak Chahar began his domestic career with a remarkable performance in the 2010–11 Ranji Trophy. He took 8 wickets for 10 runs against Hyderabad, a match where the opposing team was dismissed for just 21 runs—the lowest total in Ranji Trophy history. His ability to swing the ball attracted attention, and he secured a contract with Rising Pune Supergiants. In October 2016, he trained under Ian Pont and Catherine Dalton during Rajasthan's development camp. Chahar joined Chennai Super Kings in 2018 after being bought at the IPL auction. Later that year, he was also included in the India B squad for the Deodhar Trophy. In 2022, he was once again purchased by Chennai Super Kings but missed the tournament due to a back injury.

Records and achievements Deepak Chahar has achieved important milestones in cricket. He has been recognized for his performances at both international and domestic levels. Some of his awards and records are listed below: Awards T20 Player of the Series against Bangladesh in 2019. Records Best bowling figures in T20I: six wickets for seven runs in 3.2 overs against Bangladesh.

First Indian bowler with a hat-trick in T20 Internationals.

Second Indian bowler to take six wickets in a T20I innings.

Part of the 11th highest ninth-wicket partnership in T20Is, with 48 runs.

By IPL 2024, ranked fifth among Chennai Super Kings' all-time top wicket-takers with 71 wickets in 68 matches and a strike rate of 20.5.