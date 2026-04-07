Deepak Lokandersingh Chahar

Deepak Lokandersingh Chahar

bowler

Full name:Deepak Lokandersingh Chahar
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium
Date of Birth (Age):August 7, 1992 (33)
Zodiac Sign:Leo
Height:180 cm
Hometown:Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India
Jersey Number:90 (National), 56 (MI)
Batting Style:Right-handed Batsman
Bowling Style:Right arm medium
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Teams

2026 Teams

Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches13244758132
Innings12247957132
Overs85.086.01348.4405.1470.0
Balls-----
Maidens522512212
Runs489703456621323637
Wickets162913276150
Avg30.5624.2434.5928.0524.24
SR31.8717.7961.331.9818.8
Eco5.758.173.385.267.73
BB361256
4w00803
5w01412
10w00100

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches13244758132
Innings96664145
Not outs3511621
Runs203531001599319
Balls Faced207261787712240
Avg33.835318.217.1113.29
SR98.06203.8456.0184.12132.91
Fours1741294116
Fifties20231
Sixies84333123
Highest6931576955
Hundreds00000

Deepak Lokandersingh Chahar Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

150

MI

MI

123

ResultMumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

222

RCB

RCB

240

ResultMumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

195

PBKS

PBKS

198

ResultGujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

100

MI

MI

199

ResultMumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

104

CSK

CSK

207

ResultMumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

243

SRH

SRH

249

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

160

MI

MI

159

ResultMumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

229

LSG

LSG

228

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

167

MI

MI

166

ResultPunjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

200

MI

MI

205

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

148

MI

MI

147

ResultMumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

175

RR

RR

205

Deepak Chahar News

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Right now you can find out first hand details of the life of one of the top cricketer Deepak Chahar, what cricket records he has already set and what tournament matches he is guaranteed to play in.

Mumbai Indians Set to Strengthen Spin Department with These Two Names

Mumbai Indians Set to Strengthen Spin Department with These Two Names

Mumbai Indians are now working hard to strengthen their squad ahead of the IPL auction. For this, the team has now expanded its focus on the spin department, eager to add more depth in the same. They have targeted two spinners, one from KKR and the other from SRH.

Deepak Chahar08:42 PM, 08 September, 2025

South Zone vs Central Zone | Duleep Trophy Final in Bengaluru Preview

Deepak Chahar08:04 PM, 23 April, 2025

SRH vs MI | Twitter stunned as brain faded Ishan Kishan walks off with confidence despite no bat involved

Deepak Chahar07:54 PM, 17 April, 2025

MI vs SRH | Twitter in splits as Chahar endures two drops and overthrow to boot in chaotic first over

Deepak Chahar10:10 PM, 01 May, 2024

CSK vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Deepak Chahar survives only 2 balls before his hamstring injury resurfaces

International career

Deepak Chahar, known for his ability to swing the ball both ways, has made a mark in Indian cricket. He first gained attention in the IPL before being called up to represent India in international cricket. Here’s a look at his career with the Indian team, year by year.

2018

  • Chahar played his first T20I match for India against England during the 2018 tour.
  • Later in the same year, he debuted in One Day Internationals against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup. He took his first wicket in this match, dismissing Gulbadin Naib.

2019-2020

  • Chahar impressed with his bowling in both T20I and ODI formats. He was especially notable in the T20I series against Bangladesh, where he took six wickets for just seven runs, setting a world record for the best bowling figures in T20Is.

2021

  • Chahar played an important role during India’s tour of Sri Lanka. In the second ODI, he scored 69 runs in a crucial situation, leading India to a win.
  • He also took four wickets in the series, with an average of 22.50.

2022

  • After missing some time due to injuries, Chahar made a successful return during the series against Zimbabwe. He recorded his best ODI figures of 3/27.
  • He played in several key series, including against South Africa and Bangladesh. Despite injury setbacks, Chahar remained a reliable option for India in limited-overs cricket.

2023

  • Chahar returned to the Indian team in 2023 after recovering from his injuries. He was a key player in the ODI and T20I formats.
  • In the series against South Africa, Chahar made a big impact with his bowling, taking key wickets early in the innings.

2024

  • Chahar returned to ODI cricket in 2024, playing against teams like New Zealand and Sri Lanka. He finished the year with 13 wickets from 7 matches, maintaining a strong performance.
  • He remained a key bowler in T20Is, with his best figures of 3/18 against Australia in October, continuing his role as a trusted new-ball bowler.

Deepak Chahar’s career has been marked by strong performances with the ball, including his ability to swing it both ways. He remains an important player for India in limited-overs cricket.

Indian Premier League

Deepak Chahar’s IPL career started in 2016 when he joined Rising Pune Super Giants. In his first two seasons, he played only five matches and took one wicket. Later, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) signed him for INR 80 lakhs in 2018, where his performance improved. He became an important bowler for the team, especially in the Powerplay. Below is a summary of his participation year by year:

Year

Team

Matches

Wickets

Key Performance

2016

Rising Pune Super Giants

2

1

Limited playtime in the debut season.

2017

Rising Pune Super Giants

3

0

Did not leave a significant impact.

2018

Chennai Super Kings

12

10

Impressed with consistent bowling.

2019

Chennai Super Kings

17

22

Breakthrough year with 22 wickets.

2020

Chennai Super Kings

14

12

Performed well in a challenging season.

2021

Chennai Super Kings

15

14

Played a key role in CSK’s title-winning season.

2022

Chennai Super Kings

-

-

Missed the season due to injuries.

2023

Chennai Super Kings

10

13

Strong comeback after recovering from injuries.

2024

Chennai Super Kings

Limited

6

Struggled with injuries during the season.

2025

Mumbai Indians

14

11

Taken 11 wickets; bowled one of the few maiden overs of the season.

2026

Mumbai Indians

-

-

Retained by Mumbai Indians for ₹9.25 crore.

Deepak Chahar was bought by Mumbai Indians for ₹9.25 crore at the IPL auction on November 25, 2024. After dealing with injuries in 2024, he fully recovered and played a significant role in the IPL 2025 season, featuring in 14 matches and taking 11 wickets. For the 2026 season, Deepak Chahar has been retained by Mumbai Indians for ₹9.25 crore. Entering the season at 33 years old, he continues to lead the new-ball attack alongside

Domestic career

Deepak Chahar began his domestic career with a remarkable performance in the 2010–11 Ranji Trophy. He took 8 wickets for 10 runs against Hyderabad, a match where the opposing team was dismissed for just 21 runs—the lowest total in Ranji Trophy history. His ability to swing the ball attracted attention, and he secured a contract with Rising Pune Supergiants.

In October 2016, he trained under Ian Pont and Catherine Dalton during Rajasthan's development camp. Chahar joined Chennai Super Kings in 2018 after being bought at the IPL auction. Later that year, he was also included in the India B squad for the Deodhar Trophy. In 2022, he was once again purchased by Chennai Super Kings but missed the tournament due to a back injury.

Records and achievements

Deepak Chahar has achieved important milestones in cricket. He has been recognized for his performances at both international and domestic levels. Some of his awards and records are listed below:

Awards

  • T20 Player of the Series against Bangladesh in 2019.

Records

  • Best bowling figures in T20I: six wickets for seven runs in 3.2 overs against Bangladesh.
  • First Indian bowler with a hat-trick in T20 Internationals.
  • Second Indian bowler to take six wickets in a T20I innings.
  • Part of the 11th highest ninth-wicket partnership in T20Is, with 48 runs.
  • By IPL 2024, ranked fifth among Chennai Super Kings' all-time top wicket-takers with 71 wickets in 68 matches and a strike rate of 20.5.

Personal life

Deepak Chahar is an Indian cricketer born on August 7, 1992, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. He is known not only for his cricket career but also for his personal life, which has gained public attention.

Family

Deepak’s father, Lokendra Singh Chahar, served in the Indian Air Force, while his mother, Pushpa Chahar, is a homemaker. His elder sister, Malti Chahar, is a model and actress, recognized for her role in the film "Genius."

Deepak proposed to Jaya Bharadwaj in the Dubai stadium after an IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings. They got married on June 2, 2022, eight months after the proposal.

Finances

In 2024, Deepak Chahar’s net worth was estimated at INR 66 crores (USD 8 million). He earns through his IPL contract with Chennai Super Kings, where his salary is INR 14 crores per season. He also earns through domestic cricket matches and brand endorsements.

Cars and House

Deepak owns a Mahindra XUV500 and a Mercedes-Benz Cla 200d. He lives with his family in a spacious house in Agra.

Scandals

During a match in 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, MS Dhoni gave Chahar the ball when the opposing team needed 39 runs in 12 balls. Chahar bowled two wides in the over, which led to criticism from Dhoni. Later, Chahar spoke about the incident, mentioning how Dhoni motivated him to improve.

In 2021, Greg Chappell, the former coach of the Indian team, refused to work with Chahar at the Rajasthan Cricket Academy. According to Venkatesh Prasad, Chappell advised Chahar to quit cricket and focus on another career.

Fans

Deepak Chahar has a strong fan base. In 2021, a fan criticized his performance after a match against Delhi Capitals. Chahar replied on social media, encouraging fans to keep supporting him. In 2022, after a match against Zimbabwe in Harare, he posed for photos with fans, including local supporters. Later that year, during the second ODI against Bangladesh, fans on Twitter criticized him after he suffered another injury.

On Instagram, Deepak has more than 3 million followers, and on Twitter (X), he has around 600,000 followers.

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