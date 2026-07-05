Tarryck Secou Lealann Gabriel

Tarryck Secou Lealann Gabriel

bowler

Full name:Tarryck Secou Lealann Gabriel
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches141
Innings10
Overs6.00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs310
Wickets10
Avg310
SR360
Eco5.160
BB10
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches141
Innings260
Not outs00
Runs4690
Balls Faced13350
Avg18.030
SR35.130
Fours520
Fifties20
Sixies90
Highest580
Hundreds00

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