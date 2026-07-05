Tarryck Secou Lealann Gabriel
bowler
|Full name:
|Tarryck Secou Lealann Gabriel
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|14
|1
|Innings
|1
|0
|Overs
|6.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|31
|0
|Wickets
|1
|0
|Avg
|31
|0
|SR
|36
|0
|Eco
|5.16
|0
|BB
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|14
|1
|Innings
|26
|0
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|469
|0
|Balls Faced
|1335
|0
|Avg
|18.03
|0
|SR
|35.13
|0
|Fours
|52
|0
|Fifties
|2
|0
|Sixies
|9
|0
|Highest
|58
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0